Çmimet “Emmy 2024”/ Publikohet lista e nominimeve, ja kush kryeson

Yjet e serialeve “Baby Reindeer” dhe “The Crown” janë ndër më të nominuarit për çmimet Emmy të këtij viti. Komediani skocez Richard Gadd, krijuesi i serialit kontrovers të Netflix “Baby Reindeer”, ka tre nominime për aktrim, shkrim dhe produksion.
Jessica Gunning, e cila luan rolin e përndjekëses Martha, është gjithashtu e nominuar për një çmim aktrimi, si dhe Nava Mau (Teri) dhe Tom Goodman-Hill (Darrien). Seriali ka gjithsej 11 nominime.
Më i nominuari është Shogun epik i samurait në Japoni me 25, ndërsa “The Bear” ka vendosur një rekord për një program komedi me 23.
Emmys janë nderimet më prestigjioze në industrinë televizive në SHBA. Fituesit do të shpallen më 15 shtator.
Të nominuarit kryesorë për Emmy:
Serial dramatik më i shquar
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Serial komedi më i shquar
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Seri të jashtëzakonshme të kufizuara ose antologjike
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Aktori kryesor në një serial dramatik
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
Dominic West – The Crown
Aktorja kryesore në një serial dramatik
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai – Shogun
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Aktori kryesor në një serial komedi
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Aktorja kryesore në një serial komedi
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Aktori kryesor në një serial ose film të kufizuar ose antologjik
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Aktorja kryesore në një serial ose film të kufizuar ose antologjik
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans