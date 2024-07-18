Çmimet “Emmy 2024”/ Publikohet lista e nominimeve, ja kush kryeson

Yjet e serialeve “Baby Reindeer” dhe “The Crown” janë ndër më të nominuarit për çmimet Emmy të këtij viti. Komediani skocez Richard Gadd, krijuesi i serialit kontrovers të Netflix “Baby Reindeer”, ka tre nominime për aktrim, shkrim dhe produksion.

Jessica Gunning, e cila luan rolin e përndjekëses Martha, është gjithashtu e nominuar për një çmim aktrimi, si dhe Nava Mau (Teri) dhe Tom Goodman-Hill (Darrien). Seriali ka gjithsej 11 nominime.

Më i nominuari është Shogun epik i samurait në Japoni me 25, ndërsa “The Bear” ka vendosur një rekord për një program komedi me 23.

Emmys janë nderimet më prestigjioze në industrinë televizive në SHBA. Fituesit do të shpallen më 15 shtator.

Të nominuarit kryesorë për Emmy:

Serial dramatik më i shquar

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Serial komedi më i shquar

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Seri të jashtëzakonshme të kufizuara ose antologjike

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Aktori kryesor në një serial dramatik

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun

Dominic West – The Crown

Aktorja kryesore në një serial dramatik

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Anna Sawai – Shogun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Aktori kryesor në një serial komedi

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Aktorja kryesore në një serial komedi

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Aktori kryesor në një serial ose film të kufizuar ose antologjik

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Aktorja kryesore në një serial ose film të kufizuar ose antologjik

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans