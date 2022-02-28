Zelensky liron të burgosurit me eksperiencë ushtarake: Do t’i pozicionojmë në pikat më të nxehta

Presidenti i Ukrainës, përmes një postimi në Twitter ka njoftuar se do të lirojë nga burgu të dënuarit që kanë eksperiencë luftarake.

Volodymyr Zelensky tha se ishte një zgjedhje e vështirë morale, por shtoi se ishte e nevojshme për mbrojtjen e vendit.

Ai tha se të burgosurit do të luftojnë në pikat më të nxehta./albeu.com

Shtuar 28.02.2022 12:22

