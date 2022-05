Tragjdi në Rusi, makina përplas 8 fëmijë teksa kalojnë rrugën (VIDEO)

Një makinë ka përplasur 8 fëmijë pasi ata po kalonin në vijat e bardha.

😱😱😱 #Russia In Vyksa, Nizhny Novgorod, a 19-year-old driver on the “Prior” knocked down 4 children – three in the hospital with head injuries, one was released home with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/A5bJMTisMY

— Freedom Truth Honor 🇺🇳 (@FreedomHonor666) May 11, 2022