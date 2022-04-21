Shitja e Chelsea, emra të njohur të sportit dalin në skenë

E ardhmja e Chelsea mbetet disi e paqartë, veçanërisht me afatin e fundit për ofertat për blerjen e klubit nga Roman Abramovich.

Dy emra të njohur të botës së sportit kanë dalë në skenë për të si kandidatët kryesorë për të blerë Chelsean.

Sipas “Sky Sport”, Sir Lewis Hamilton dhe Serena Williams po bëjnë gati ofertën me miliona paund për të konkuruar për t’u bërë pronarët e rinj të Chelsea Football Club./ h.ll/albeu.com

BREAKING | Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are committing millions of pounds to one of the bids vying to become the new owners of Chelsea Football Club ⬇ pic.twitter.com/eAF03RQbIF

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 21, 2022