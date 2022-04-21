Shitja e Chelsea, emra të njohur të sportit dalin në skenë

E ardhmja e Chelsea mbetet disi e paqartë, veçanërisht me afatin e fundit për ofertat për blerjen e klubit nga Roman Abramovich.

Dy emra të njohur të botës së sportit kanë dalë në skenë për të si kandidatët kryesorë për të blerë Chelsean.

Sipas “Sky Sport”, Sir Lewis Hamilton dhe Serena Williams po bëjnë gati ofertën me miliona paund për të konkuruar për t’u bërë pronarët e rinj të Chelsea Football Club./ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 21.04.2022 12:10

Tags: , , ,
E FUNDIT/ Bujar Nishani shtrohet në “Sanatorium”

E FUNDIT/ Bujar Nishani shtrohet në “Sanatorium”
I dënuar me 11 vite burg për aferën CEZ-DIA, Kastriot Ismailaj “lë” qelinë dhe merret në pyetje nga SPAK

I dënuar me 11 vite burg për aferën CEZ-DIA, Kastriot Ismailaj “lë” qelinë dhe merret në pyetje nga SPAK
Kovaçevski: SASHK të jetë i sinqertë me anëtarët e vet, jemi të hapur për zgjidhje

Kovaçevski: SASHK të jetë i sinqertë me anëtarët e vet, jemi të hapur për zgjidhje
Calhanoglu bën për “ujë të ftohtë” shokun e ekipit (VIDEO)

Calhanoglu bën për “ujë të ftohtë” shokun e ekipit (VIDEO)
Xhelal Mziu “përgjon” Berishën në Kuvend (FOTO LAJM)

Xhelal Mziu “përgjon” Berishën në Kuvend (FOTO LAJM)
“Opozita do t’ia garantojë 100 % vdekjen politike”, Berisha-Ramës: I ka bashkëpunëtorët në birucë

“Opozita do t’ia garantojë 100 % vdekjen politike”, Berisha-Ramës: I ka bashkëpunëtorët në birucë
Reagon për herë të parë CR7 pas humbjes të djalit, ka një mesazh për tifozët e Liverpool (VIDEO)

Reagon për herë të parë CR7 pas humbjes të djalit, ka një mesazh për tifozët e Liverpool (VIDEO)
Fjalët e para të Ten Hag si tekniku i Man Utd: Privilegj të jem në krye të këtij ekipi

Fjalët e para të Ten Hag si tekniku i Man Utd: Privilegj të jem në krye të këtij ekipi