“Mami, babi, ju dua”, fjalët prekëse të ushtarit ukrainas: E humbëm qytetin (VIDEO)

Një video tejet prekëse po shpërndahet me shpëjtësi në rrjetet sociale, kur një ushtar ukrainas i cili ndodhet në vijën e parë të frontit, thotë se e humbën qytetin, ndërsa i shpreh dashurinë prindërve të tij.

Në video ai shpreht: “Po ua them shkurt, e humbën qytetin. Mami, Babi, ju dua”.

Pas nisjës së sulmit nga Rusia, mijëra qytetarë ukrainas po largohen nga vendi. /albeu.com

📍 Ukrainian soldier tells his parents about the bombing of his positions

They are bombing us ..

It is good that we are all still alive ..

If something happens .. Mom, Dad, I love you!

Everything will be fine!#Ukraine #Russia #warzoneclips pic.twitter.com/QtCHt3qUJm

— Front News Ukraine (@Front_News_eu) February 24, 2022