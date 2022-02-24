“Mami, babi, ju dua”, fjalët prekëse të ushtarit ukrainas: E humbëm qytetin (VIDEO)

 

Një video tejet prekëse po shpërndahet me shpëjtësi në rrjetet sociale, kur një ushtar ukrainas i cili ndodhet në vijën e parë të frontit, thotë se e humbën qytetin, ndërsa i shpreh dashurinë prindërve të tij.

Në video ai shpreht: “Po ua them shkurt, e humbën qytetin. Mami, Babi, ju dua”.

Pas nisjës së sulmit nga Rusia, mijëra qytetarë ukrainas po largohen nga vendi. /albeu.com

Shtuar 24.02.2022 12:55

