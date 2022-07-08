I veshur bardhezi dhe i lumtur si një fëmijë, Pogba rrugës për në Torino (VIDEO)

Pas vizitave mjekësore të Di Marias sot me klubin e Juventusit, tashmë radhën e ka Pogba.

Mesfushori francez është një rikthim i bujshëm për Juventusin dhe tifozët po e presin me padurim. Për Juventusin dhe për Pogba kjo është një Deja Vu, pasi edhe këtë herë francezi vjenë me parametra zero nga Manchester United.

Ai ka postuar një video në rrjetet sociale ku duket qartë shumë i lumtur dhe i emocionuar që po rikthehet. Pogba ndodhet në avionin e tij privat dhe destinacioni është Torino./ h.ll/albeu.com

Shtuar 8.07.2022 12:51

