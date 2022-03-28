“Filmi më i mirë” dhe “aktori më i mirë”: Lista e fituesve në “Oscars 2022”

Mbrëmjen e djeshme u mbajt ceremonia e ndarjes së çmimeve Oscars. Eventi u drejtua nga Regina Hall, Amy Schumer dhe wanda Sykes, hera e parë që ceremonia pati kaq prezantues që kur Anne Hathaway dhe James Franco drejtuan edicionin e 83-të në 2011.

“CODA” fitoi të 3 çmimet për të cilat ishte nominuar, përfshirë filmin më të mirë dhe një fitore historike për Troy Kotsur, i cili fitoi për aktorin më të mirë dytësor, duke u bërë njeriu i parë i shurdhër që fitoi një çmim Oscar për aktrim. Will Smith mori çmimin për aktorin më të mirë.

Çmimi iu dha pas momentit tronditës kur goditi me shuplakë Chris Rock  pasi komediani bëri një shaka me gruan e Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, ndërsa prezantoi një çmim tjetër.

LISTA E PLOTË E FITUESVE 

Filmi më i mirë

Belfast
Coda – FITUES
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Regjia më e mirë

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) – FITUESE
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Aktori më i mirë

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard) – FITUES
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Aktorja më e mirë

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) – FITUESE
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Aktorja më e mirë në rol joprotagonist

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – FITUESE
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Aktori më i mirë në rol joprotagonist

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda) – FITUES
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Efektet vizuale

Dune – FITUES!
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Produksioni

Dune – FITUES
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar

Drive My Car – FITUES
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Kinematografia

Dune – FITUES
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – FITUESE
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)

Dokumentari me metrazh të shkurtër

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball – FITUES
Three Songs for Benazi
When We Were Bullies

Dokumentari më i mirë

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul – FITUES
Writing With Fire

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

Encanto – FITUES
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Grimi dhe flokët

Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – FITUES
House of Gucci

Editimi

Don’t Look Up
Dune – FITUES
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!

Filmi më i mirë me metrazh të shkurtër

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – FITUES
On My Mind
Please Hold

Filmi i animuar me metrazh të shkurtër

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – FITUES

Skenari origjinal më i mirë 

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) – FITUES
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur

Coda (Sian Heder) – FITUES
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Kompozimi më i mirë

Don’t Look Up
Dune – FITUES
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Sound

Belfast
Dune – FITUES
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Kostumografia

Cruella – FITUES
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Shtuar 28.03.2022 09:52

Tags: , , , ,
Kremlini: Komentet e Biden për Putinin janë “alarmante”

Kremlini: Komentet e Biden për Putinin janë “alarmante”
“The Economist” futet në bunkerin e Zelensky-t

“The Economist” futet në bunkerin e Zelensky-t
Thuajse të gjithë kundër, Rusia “provokon”: Marrëdhëniet me Kinën janë më të forta se kurrë

Thuajse të gjithë kundër, Rusia “provokon”: Marrëdhëniet me Kinën janë më të forta se kurrë
Pse po vriten kaq shumë gjeneralë rusë?

Pse po vriten kaq shumë gjeneralë rusë?
Heineken largon biznesin e saj nga Rusia

Heineken largon biznesin e saj nga Rusia
Gjermania do të dënojë përdorimin e simbolit të ushtrisë ruse “Z”

Gjermania do të dënojë përdorimin e simbolit të ushtrisë ruse “Z”
Putin ultimatum Gapromit dhe Bankës Qendrore: Keni kohë deri më 31 mars për të ndryshuar monedhën e pagesës për furnizimet me gaz

Putin ultimatum Gapromit dhe Bankës Qendrore: Keni kohë deri më 31 mars për të ndryshuar monedhën e pagesës për furnizimet me gaz
Pse as taktikat e fundit nuk do t’i japin fitoren Rusisë përballë Ukrainës

Pse as taktikat e fundit nuk do t’i japin fitoren Rusisë përballë Ukrainës