Seancë e jashtëzakonshme, Parlamenti Europian në këmbë, duartroket për Ukrainën (VIDEO)

Nis seanca e jashtëzakonshme në Parlamentin Europian e cila po mbahet për agresionin rus ndaj Ukrainës.

Të gjithë pjesëmarrësit janë ngritur në këmbë dhe kanë përcjellë duartrokitije të forta për Ukrainën, ndërsa në mesin e tyre ishte dhe përfaqësuesi i Ukrainës.

The elected representatives of 27 EU countries applaud Zelensky (video link)

I reported from this place for 30 years and never saw it speak with one, very loud voice like this before. Putin has done what no one else achieved – brought the whole of our continent together, united pic.twitter.com/01X4xCBExs

— Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) March 1, 2022