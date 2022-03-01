Seancë e jashtëzakonshme, Parlamenti Europian në këmbë, duartroket për Ukrainën (VIDEO)

Nis seanca e jashtëzakonshme në Parlamentin Europian e cila po mbahet për agresionin rus ndaj Ukrainës.

Të gjithë pjesëmarrësit janë ngritur në këmbë dhe kanë përcjellë duartrokitije të forta për Ukrainën, ndërsa në mesin e tyre ishte dhe përfaqësuesi i Ukrainës.

Shtuar 1.03.2022 13:06

Tags: , ,
Sulmi me raketa mbi administratën në Kharkiv, shkon në 10 numri i viktimave

Sulmi me raketa mbi administratën në Kharkiv, shkon në 10 numri i viktimave
Rritja e mundësisë për futjen e Kosovës në NATO alarmon Serbinë, kjo është deklarata e Ministrit të Jashtëm

Rritja e mundësisë për futjen e Kosovës në NATO alarmon Serbinë, kjo është deklarata e Ministrit të Jashtëm
Vazhdojnë goditjet ndaj Rusisë, YouTube bllokon dy mediat e mëdha ruse

Vazhdojnë goditjet ndaj Rusisë, YouTube bllokon dy mediat e mëdha ruse
Dalin pamjet e dhimbshme, bodrumi i spitalit të Kievit kthehet në repart të improvizuar pediatrik (FOTO LAJM)

Dalin pamjet e dhimbshme, bodrumi i spitalit të Kievit kthehet në repart të improvizuar pediatrik (FOTO LAJM)
Ish-bosi i F1 mbron Putin: Ai ka bërë atë që tha

Ish-bosi i F1 mbron Putin: Ai ka bërë atë që tha
Ministri i Jashtëm rus merr fjalën në konferencën e OKB-së, të pranishmit braktisin sallën (VIDEO)

Ministri i Jashtëm rus merr fjalën në konferencën e OKB-së, të pranishmit braktisin sallën (VIDEO)
Rusët tentojnë të marrin kontrollin e qytetit, momenti kur banorët e Ukrainës sulmojnë mjetet luftarake (VIDEO)

Rusët tentojnë të marrin kontrollin e qytetit, momenti kur banorët e Ukrainës sulmojnë mjetet luftarake (VIDEO)
Ukrainasit nuk i tremben trupave rusë, dalin para tankut dhe këndojnë himnin ukrainas (VIDEO)

Ukrainasit nuk i tremben trupave rusë, dalin para tankut dhe këndojnë himnin ukrainas (VIDEO)