Akuza për racizëm, trajneri i PSG-së dhe djali i tij arrestohen nga policia franceze

Trajneri i PSG, Christophe Galtier dhe djali i tij John Valoviq-Galtier janë arrestuar nga policia franceze.

Media franceze RMC Sport raporton se Galtier me të birin janë dërguar në paraburgim nga policia në qytetin e Nice.

Galtier akuzohet për racizëm dhe diskriminim në kohën kur  ishte pjesë e skuadrës së Nice.

John Valovic-Galtier, djali i Christophe Galtier

John Valovic Galtier brise le silence sur Instagram : “des accusations mensongères et intolérables !” - www.teamfootball.fr

Galtier është akuzuar nga ish-drejtori i Nice, Fournier për racizëm.


Shtuar 30.06.2023 11:50

