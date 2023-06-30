Akuza për racizëm, trajneri i PSG-së dhe djali i tij arrestohen nga policia franceze

Trajneri i PSG, Christophe Galtier dhe djali i tij John Valoviq-Galtier janë arrestuar nga policia franceze.
Media franceze RMC Sport raporton se Galtier me të birin janë dërguar në paraburgim nga policia në qytetin e Nice.
Galtier akuzohet për racizëm dhe diskriminim në kohën kur ishte pjesë e skuadrës së Nice.
John Valovic-Galtier, djali i Christophe Galtier
Galtier është akuzuar nga ish-drejtori i Nice, Fournier për racizëm.
