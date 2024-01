Rohde: I gëzuar për pjesëmarrjen e Kurtit dhe Vuçiç në Forumin Ekonomik Botëror

Next week, this year's @wef in Davos will kick off! With all key themes being relevant, "Achieving Security & Cooperation in a Fractured World" particularly resonates for 🇽🇰, the 🇽🇰-🇷🇸 dialogue, & the entire WEB-region. Glad to see both @albinkurti & @avucic will be present. https://t.co/HeMFXOrM1C

— Ambassador Jörn Rohde (@GermanAmbKOS) January 12, 2024