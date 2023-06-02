What are Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer , how to Spot it and Treatment

a) Surgery: Surgical intervention is often the mainstay of treatment for colorectal cancer. It involves removing the cancerous tumor along with nearby lymph nodes. The extent of surgery varies based on the stage and location of the cancer, ranging from minimally invasive procedures like laparoscopic surgery to more extensive resections.

b) Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy involves the use of medications to destroy cancer cells throughout the body. It can be administered before surgery (neoadjuvant chemotherapy) to shrink tumors, after surgery (adjuvant chemotherapy) to eliminate remaining cancer cells, or as the primary treatment for advanced-stage colorectal cancer.

c) Radiation Therapy: This treatment modality utilizes high-energy X-rays or other radiation sources to target and destroy cancer cells. It is commonly used in combination with surgery or chemotherapy to improve treatment outcomes.

d) Targeted Therapy: Targeted therapies focus on specific molecular characteristics of cancer cells. These medications interfere with the growth and spread of cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

e) Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy drugs stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells more effectively. While still under investigation for colorectal cancer, immunotherapy shows promise in certain cases.