Zemaj responds to Nagavci: The facts about healthcare are real, and he also demands accountability for education

Armend Zemaj, an LDK MP, responded to Arbërie Nagavci, head of the VV Parliamentary Group, rejecting the claim that his criticism of healthcare amounted to offensive language. He said it reflected the real situation.

Zemaj listed among the problems shortages of medicines and medical supplies, tenders for friends and cronies, long waiting lists, and rising infant mortality. He also said that more and more doctors and nurses were leaving Kosovo.

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The MP asked where else these concerns could be raised if not in Parliament, and called for accountability on specific issues.

Zemaj then shifted his criticism to Nagavci’s leadership of the Ministry of Education. He said the consequences of mismanagement in this area weighed on Kosovo’s future, and that political responsibility for poor PISA test results and issues at the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation could not be avoided through statements or by portraying oneself as a victim.

Referring to media reports and documents from Kosovo institutions covering Nagavci’s term in office, Zemaj listed cases that, he said, included indictments, findings by the Auditor, and criminal complaints:

He mentioned an indictment related to tenders, in which prices were allegedly as much as 1,557% higher.

On subsidies for schoolbooks, Zemaj spoke of irregularities amounting to around 60,000 euros. He compared spending on books, which rose from 6 million euros in 2016–2017 to 19 million euros in 2022–2023.

According to him, the National Audit Office had found around 60,000 euros in irregularities at 22 schools in connection with book subsidies in 2024.

Regarding the Auditor’s 2025 findings, Zemaj said eight payments totaling 225,570 euros had been signed by an unauthorized person. He added that 3,287,630 euros in expenditures had been recorded under inappropriate economic categories.

The MP also mentioned the criminal complaint concerning school textbooks in the Luarasi case in August 2023. The case involved allegations of abuse of official position, document forgery, and irregularities in the procedures for textbook tenders.

His list also included a violation of the Constitution in the case of the Municipality of Kamenica in 2021–2022, as well as legal violations involving the director of the Education Inspectorate in 2022. In the latter case, he referred to the Independent Oversight Board for the Civil Service of Kosovo and the date August 31, 2022.

Zemaj suggested that the list was not exhaustive and, in his closing note, said he considered himself one of the most cooperative MPs in the Kosovo Assembly. The exception, he said, was those suspected of having harmed the country in the past.