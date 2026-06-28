Weather forecast for today, June 28, 2026

On Sunday, our country will be affected by stable atmospheric conditions.

The weather is forecast to be clear across the entire territory until midday. From midday until the afternoon, the weather will be clear with light to moderate cloudiness concentrated in the high hilly and mountainous areas; after the afternoon hours, the weather will be clear throughout the country.

Të lidhura

None found

Hot weather. Isolated rainfall in the form of drops on mountain peaks in the southeast, mainly during the hot midday hours.

The wind will blow mainly from the northeast to northwest at an average speed of 7 m/s; along the coastline and in valleys, the wind will at times reach speeds of up to 14 m/s.

Sea – Waves in the Adriatic and Ionian seas will be force 1-3.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 07:18

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