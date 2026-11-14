VIDEO/ Protesters in Manëz threw eggs at Edi Rama’s car

A group of protesters gathered in Manëz to await Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was travelling to Lalzi Bay, where the Socialist Party Assembly is being held.

Footage shows the moment protesters positioned along the road threw eggs at the vehicle carrying the head of government.

Të lidhura None found

The incident occurred as the prime minister’s motorcade passed, while Rama was on his way to the Socialists’ meeting. Recent political developments and matters related to the organization of the Socialist Party are expected to be discussed at the meeting.