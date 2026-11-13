VIDEO/ Child runs toward mother moments before apartment wall collapses in Brooklyn

New York is in mourning after a building collapsed in Brooklyn, killing eight people, including two children aged 9 and 10.

As the investigation into the cause of the tragedy continues, footage of the moments when the building collapsed is being shared online.

Të lidhura None found

One of the videos was recorded inside an apartment in the building. It shows a young boy running toward his mother as they both realize something is wrong. A few seconds later, a wall collapses and the recording cuts off abruptly.

A camera in a nearby building also captured the dust rising from the collapse of the three-story building, along with the loud crash of its destruction.

According to US media reports, investigators are examining whether excavation work at a construction site near the Brooklyn building may have contributed to the collapse.

Following the incident, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered inspections of around 100 properties across the city. They are linked to “five corporate entities” involved in construction.