Vance: Iran must significantly reduce uranium enrichment to end the war

An agreement to end the seven-month war would require Iran to significantly reduce its uranium enrichment capabilities, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said.

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In an interview with Reuters, Vance said Tehran must take concrete steps to meet U.S. demands and demonstrate that it does not intend to build a nuclear weapon.

He said any agreement with Iran must provide for a genuine reduction in enrichment capacity, rather than simply promises of possible limits in the future.

“If you don’t want a nuclear weapon, why do you need 60% enriched fuel?” Vance said. He added, “We’re not going to trade words for actions.”

In recent weeks, the United States and Iran have exchanged proposals to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transport corridors.

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Tehran’s latest proposal and warned that military operations could escalate after the midterm elections in November.

Vance stressed that Washington remains willing to reach an agreement, but expects concrete concessions from Iran regarding its nuclear program.

The U.S. vice president also expressed uncertainty about how decisions are made in Tehran. He said the United States is in contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, but it is unclear what level of authority they hold within Iran’s power structure.

Vance said he had also communicated with commanders on the ground to better understand military developments. He said Iranian forces have managed to strike commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on several occasions, but have not been able to broadly disrupt the flow of oil and gas through the waterway.

Asked whether he was leading peace negotiations with Iran, Vance replied that the U.S. administration is involved in the process, but emphasized: “Ultimately, the president of the United States is the one who sets the course.”