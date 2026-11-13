US suspends flights nationwide after air traffic control communications failure

Flights across the United States have been suspended by order of aviation authorities after a communications failure affected air traffic control centers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the measure was taken for safety reasons under exceptional circumstances. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem involved communications systems at air traffic control centers nationwide.

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At the time of the suspension, about 3,100 aircraft were in the air bound for US airports, according to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24. The platform reported that no other aircraft were taking off at the time.

The FAA said decisions on international flights currently en route to the US would be made on a case-by-case basis.

FAA technicians are investigating the cause of the failure, while authorities have promised regular updates.

The number of flights affected and the duration of the suspension are not yet known. As the situation continues to develop, US authorities are working to restore normal air traffic control operations.