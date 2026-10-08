Tragic/ 25-year-old found dead in an apartment in Durrës, police provide details

This Thursday, a 25-year-old foreign national was found dead in an apartment in Durrës. According to police reports, English citizen E. S., 25, was found without signs of life. An examination of the body found no signs of violence.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, a child, approximately 2 years old and the 25-year-old woman’s child, was also found in the apartment in good health.

Full police statement:

At around 12:50 p.m., in Neighborhood No. 1, an English citizen, E. S., 25, was found dead in an apartment by the Durrës Emergency Service.

A preliminary examination found no signs of violence. The woman’s child, approximately 2 years old, was also found in good health.

The investigative team is at the scene and is working to determine the cause of death and fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.