Tragedy in New York: 23-year-old woman thrown from 15th floor together with her baby, 31-year-old ex-partner laughs during arrest

Nathalie Ramirez, 23, died after allegedly being pushed from the 15th floor of the building where she lived in New York. At the time of the fall, she was holding her five-month-old baby, whom she had with the suspect, 31-year-old Angel Carrasco.

According to police sources cited by the New York Post, Carrasco had gone to Ramirez’s apartment with a bouquet of flowers, intending to reconcile with her after a conflict between them.

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However, after the 23-year-old refused to get back together with him, the 31-year-old allegedly reacted angrily and pushed her from the height. Ramirez died at the scene as a result of the fall, while their baby, Angel Novelti Carrasco-Ramirez, is in critical condition and fighting for her life.

After the incident, Carrasco left behind the flowers he had brought and was arrested shortly afterward.

On Thursday, he appeared before the prosecutor while smiling. At that moment, people in the crowd insulted him, calling him a “coward,” and told him: “I hope they kill you in prison.”

Authorities said that the 31-year-old had previously faced charges of violence against Ramirez in two incidents during 2026.

The first case dates back to January 5, when Carrasco was charged with third-degree assault. He allegedly slapped Ramirez and caused bruising after an argument began when she confronted him about communicating with his former partner.

Just three days later, another domestic violence charge was filed against him. According to the allegations, he had forcibly entered her apartment and stayed inside waiting for her.

Carrasco’s criminal record also includes two arrests in 2016: one for using a false identity and another for marijuana possession.