Toshkovski: Iva Mihailova was not recorded by border cameras, investigation finds no evidence police helped her

Toshkovski: Iva Mihailova was not recorded by border cameras, investigation finds no evidence police helped her

Iva Mihailova, who is facing charges, does not appear in records of entries into or exits from Macedonia during 2026 and has not been identified by security cameras during the period under investigation. Interior Minister Pançe Toshkovski said this, citing the findings so far in the investigation into her escape.

Speaking to “Sitel,” Toshkovski said no camera or security system available to Macedonian institutions recorded Mihailova’s movements from the evening she was seen at a bar in Koçani until she appeared in Bulgarian media.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the minister, Bulgarian border police initially confirmed that their records also showed no entry or exit by Mihailova during 2026. He added that she had not been identified by any of the cameras or systems available to Macedonian authorities.

Asked about reports and speculation that police officers might have helped her escape, Toshkovski said the information gathered so far did not support such a claim.

He stressed that neither Mihailova nor the other person who was with her had been recorded by cameras during the critical period. Toshkovski also rejected claims that police officers had greeted or praised her, or spoken about her importance to the world, describing them as part of the propaganda being spread.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 10:22

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