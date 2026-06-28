Three vehicles collide near Maminas on the Durrës–Tirana motorway, two injured

A chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles occurred on the Durrës–Tirana motorway, near Maminas.

Initial information indicates that the suspected cause of the accident was careless driving. As a result of the collision, two people suffered minor injuries and received the necessary medical assistance.

Të lidhura None found

The incident caused heavy traffic on this section of the motorway, leading to delays in the movement of vehicles.

Police services went to the scene of the accident and intervened to gradually restore traffic to normal, while continuing work to fully clarify the causes of this collision.