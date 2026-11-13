Three arrested in Çegran near Gostivar after searches uncover white powder

Three arrested in Çegran near Gostivar after searches uncover white powder

North Macedonia’s Interior Ministry said that yesterday (12.11.2026), at 20:35, officers from the External Office for Criminal Affairs in Gostivar arrested H.S. (26), a resident of the village of Çegran, near Gostivar.

Police found and seized a white powdery substance in a Mitsubishi passenger vehicle with Gostivar license plates driven by H.S. The same type of substance was also found and seized during a subsequent court-ordered search of his home.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the ministry, while officers were carrying out their duties, V.Ç. (24) and A.N. (35), both from Çegran, arrived near H.S.’s home in a BMW passenger vehicle with Gostivar license plates. They attempted to hit the officers with the vehicle and threatened to kill them. They then fled, but were quickly located and arrested. The ministry said the relevant charges would be filed once the case was fully documented.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 12:39

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