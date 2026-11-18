Theft of 700,000 euros at Durrës Post Office, case transferred to SPAK, suspected structured criminal group and officials with parliamentary immunity

The Durrës Prosecution Office has transferred the case file on the theft of around 700,000 euros at the Albanian Post branch in Durrës to the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), after declaring itself not competent for the matter.

Earlier in this investigation, the former director of the branch, Elisabeta Mataj, former finance chief Valbona Duni, and cashier Paola Dana were arrested.

Të lidhura None found

The prosecution suspects that a structured criminal group is behind the incident; according to the investigation, former officials who currently enjoy parliamentary immunity may also have been involved in the theft scheme.

For these reasons, the case file will now be reviewed by SPAK, due to suspicions about the involvement of a structured criminal group and of persons who may currently hold parliamentary immunity.