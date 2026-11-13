The weekend starts with rain, but Sunday brings a surprise! Here’s what to expect from the weather

The weather will remain unsettled throughout the weekend in cities across the country, with clouds and rain. Some areas can also expect brief thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate at the start of next week, with rain across most of the country.

Të lidhura None found

According to the weather forecast, Saturday will bring moderate to heavy cloud cover, with occasional sunny spells. Light rain is expected from the early hours of the day, but Sunday will be different.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the weekend, ranging from 8 to 22 degrees Celsius.

“Unsettled weather will continue over the weekend, particularly on Saturday, when moderate to heavy cloud cover is forecast, though occasional sunny spells are also possible. Light rain, in the form of brief showers, is expected from the early hours of the day and will continue. In the northwest, parts of the central region and isolated areas in the south, moderate rain is forecast in the form of brief thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

The rain is expected to ease after midday. It will remain light until the evening, followed by a temporary break. Light rain is expected to return after midday on Sunday, first along the coast and then across the rest of the country.

Winds will blow from the south at 8 meters per second. Along the coast and in valley areas, they will occasionally reach 16 meters per second, with sea conditions reaching force 2–4. Temperatures are not expected to change significantly and will remain between 8 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Conditions will deteriorate at the start of next week and remain unsettled in the days that follow. Heavy cloud cover and mostly moderate rain are forecast across the country. Brief thunderstorms are also expected in the north, northwest, parts of the central region and isolated areas in the south. The storms will be accompanied by lightning. This pattern will continue in the following days. Heavy rain is not expected, though rainfall will occasionally be light.

Winds will continue to blow from the south at 8 meters per second, reaching up to 16 meters per second along the coast and in valley areas, with sea conditions at force 2–4.

Temperatures will not fluctuate significantly and will range from 9 to 24 degrees Celsius,” said Elida Maloçali, a meteorologist with SHMU.