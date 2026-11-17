The US loses measles elimination status after 26 years, with more than 7,700 cases and 13 deaths in 2025

After 26 years, the United States is no longer considered a country where measles has been eliminated, as transmission of the virus has continued and the outbreak has not been contained.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that Bolivia and Mexico had also lost the same status.

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Since the beginning of 2025, around 7,700 cases of infection have been recorded in the US, and at least 13 people have died. Most of those affected were unvaccinated.

The decision came after the same virus was transmitted continuously for more than a year, indicating that measles is no longer under the necessary control to maintain elimination certification.

PAHO has asked US authorities to draw up a corrective action plan. The document must include strengthening vaccination, improving epidemiological surveillance and measures to respond to outbreaks.

To regain its status, the US must demonstrate that there has been no transmission of the virus for 12 consecutive months.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they would continue efforts to stop the outbreaks and restore measles elimination status.

The risk is particularly high for infants under one year old, who have not yet reached the age at which routine measles vaccination is administered.