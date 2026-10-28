The three Alexander brothers sentenced to 30 years in prison each for raping women

The three Alexander brothers, including two wealthy real estate moguls, will each serve 30 years in prison for their involvement in a sexual abuse scheme. For decades, they drugged and raped dozens of women.

Tal Alexander, 40, and twins Oren and Alon Alexander, 39, were found guilty in March. According to the charges, they used their wealth and social standing to invite women to parties and luxury residences, where they then sexually assaulted them.

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Before announcing the sentence in federal court in New York, Judge Valerie Caproni told the defendants: “Your actions were monstrous. Your crimes destroyed the lives of the victims.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, 12 victims spoke before the court. One of them was a woman who had not testified at trial. They described the psychological consequences of the abuse and asked that the shame they had carried for years be borne by the perpetrators. Many of them called for life imprisonment for each brother.

Maya Miller said that being raped by Tal Alexander in 2014 destroyed her sense of security.

“Inside, I carry a silent funeral for the person I might have become if this had never happened to me,” she told the court.

Another woman, identified as Isa Brooks, said that being raped by Tal and Alon Alexander when she was 16 had taken away her confidence.

“I had no idea how much danger I was in until it was too late,” Brooks said.

Another victim said that when she was considering reporting the rape, Tal Alexander had threatened her by saying that he knew where her sister worked.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa sought the harshest sentences, saying the evidence revealed a devastating history of abuse carried out over many years.

“For years, they perfected ways to lure women with the promise of luxury,” Espinosa said. She added that the brothers showed no concern for the suffering they had caused the women.

During the testimony, the brothers displayed little emotion: at times they stared ahead, and at other times they spoke with their lawyers. The defense explained that it had advised them not to look at the victims, so that their actions would not be misinterpreted.

The lawyers sought 15-year sentences, arguing that their clients had become devoted fathers and that imprisonment would harm their families. Nevertheless, all three continued to claim they were innocent even when addressing the court.

Tal Alexander acknowledged that he had followed a “work hard, play hard” mentality and said he now understood that his behavior had “hurt people’s feelings.”

Judge Caproni was not persuaded by these words and reprimanded the brothers for failing to acknowledge their crimes.

“How can someone be rehabilitated if they have never acknowledged the mistakes they made?” she asked.

The sentence provides for 30 years in prison for each of them on several criminal counts and an additional 20 years for other offenses. The sentences will be served concurrently, meaning the effective prison term for each is 30 years.

How did the abuse scheme operate?

During the five-week trial, 11 women testified that the brothers offered them gifts and trips to luxury destinations, including Aspen and the Bahamas.

According to testimony and the prosecution’s allegations, the women were given drugs during the trips and were then sexually assaulted. Some of them said they were minors when the abuse occurred.

Prosecutors said the abusive behavior had begun as early as high school, while the offenses addressed in this case dated back to 2008.

According to the indictment, the brothers put substances in the women’s drinks, physically restrained them during the rapes and disregarded their screams and clear demands to stop.

The defense, meanwhile, claimed that the sexual encounters were consensual and that its clients were men with many partners, but not abusers.

From luxury real estate to a prison cell

Tal and Oren Alexander made a name for themselves in the luxury property market in New York and Miami. They worked for the major American company Douglas Elliman, whose clients included such well-known names as Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

In 2022, the two brothers launched their own company in New York, Official. Alon, meanwhile, worked at Kent Security, the family’s private security company.

Now all three will serve 30-year prison sentences. During the trial, the victims described the scale of the abuse and the severe harm it caused in their lives.