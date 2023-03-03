The Court of Appeal has returned for retrial the case of the Democratic Party

The Court of Appeal of Albania has returned for retrial the case of the Democratic Party of Albania. According to this decision, the case will be judged once again in the first instance, which means that currently the PD seal and emblem belong to Enkelejd Alibeaj’s group.

In March of last year, the Court of Tirana recognized as legal the National Assembly called by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha and his supporters, as well as the decisions issued by this Assembly, which dismissed all the structures and leading figures of the party led until that time by Mr. Lulzim Basha.

But this decision was appealed by the chairman of the parliamentary group, Enkelejd Alibeaj.