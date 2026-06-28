The 29th Protest Against the Government: Citizens Gather in Skanderbeg Square and Demand Rama’s Non-Negotiable Removal

In Skanderbeg Square, citizens have begun gathering and organizing for today’s protest, which marks the 29th rally against the government. Participants are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

After gathering in the square, the protesters are expected to march toward the Prime Minister’s Office, where they will remain to voice their demands. The main message of this protest remains Rama’s non-negotiable resignation.

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According to the organizers, the protests will continue until this demand is met. They have called on citizens to join in large numbers in what is described as the 29th consecutive protest.