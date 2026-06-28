The 29th Protest Against Edi Rama, Calls on the Boulevard: “New Albania,” “The Homeland Is Ours, Not a Private Business”

Today, the 29th protest against Prime Minister Edi Rama is taking place, where citizens have unanimously demanded his departure.

During the gathering, chants were heard such as “No person is greater than Albania,” “Edi Rama, come out onto the boulevard, the homeland is ours, not a private business,” and “New Albania.”

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Foreign tourists have also joined this protest.

As they marched toward the Prime Minister’s Office, the protesters continued chanting: “Edi Rama, you traitor, do not bargain with Albania.”