Suspected tax evasion in Manastir causes more than 500,000 denars in budget losses

Suspected tax evasion in Manastir causes more than 500,000 denars in budget losses

The Manastir police department has filed a criminal complaint against J.J. (69), a resident of Manastir, and a legal entity from the same city on suspicion of tax evasion, the Ministry of Interior announced.

According to the ministry, J.J., as the head of the legal entity, partially evaded profit tax in 2024. He declared expenses but did not attach reliable documentation or details to the accounting records showing when and why the expenses were incurred.

Të lidhura

None found

Following an inspection, the Public Revenue Office ordered the legal entity to pay a total of 501,765 denars, including accrued interest. According to the ministry, the loss to the state budget exceeds 500,000 denars.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:07

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