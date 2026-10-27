Students reject dialogue and call for his resignation as Rama once again puts stone table outside the Prime Minister’s Office

Students continue to oppose the government, rejecting dialogue and insisting that Edi Rama resign.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, meanwhile, appears unwilling to change his position, once again placing the stone table bearing the word “Dialogue” outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

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The students have made clear that they are not willing to sit down for dialogue and that their main demand remains the prime minister’s departure.

The stone table’s return outside the Prime Minister’s Office is seen as a move that could heighten tensions and further anger the students.