Students reject dialogue and call for his resignation as Rama once again puts stone table outside the Prime Minister’s Office

Students reject dialogue and call for his resignation as Rama once again puts stone table outside the Prime Minister’s Office

Students continue to oppose the government, rejecting dialogue and insisting that Edi Rama resign.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, meanwhile, appears unwilling to change his position, once again placing the stone table bearing the word “Dialogue” outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

Të lidhura

None found

The students have made clear that they are not willing to sit down for dialogue and that their main demand remains the prime minister’s departure.

The stone table’s return outside the Prime Minister’s Office is seen as a move that could heighten tensions and further anger the students.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 08:34

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison