Stable weather conditions/ See the forecast for October 28, 2026

This Wednesday, dry weather is forecast across the country. According to the meteorological forecast, minimum and maximum temperatures in coastal areas are expected to range from 8 to 20 degrees Celsius.

In low-lying areas, temperatures will range from 5 to 19 degrees Celsius, while in mountainous areas they are expected to fall to 1 degree Celsius and reach a maximum of 13 degrees Celsius.

Të lidhura None found

Winds will be light to moderate, but at times they are expected to strengthen to strong along the coast and in mountainous areas.