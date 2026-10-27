Stable atmospheric conditions/ Find out the weather forecast for October 27, 2026

Stable atmospheric conditions/ Find out the weather forecast for October 27, 2026

Today, the country will be affected by mainly stable atmospheric conditions. The weather is expected to be mostly clear, but there will also be passing moderate cloud cover around midday over the mountainous areas in the east, which is expected to be accompanied by local rain showers of mainly low intensity; light snowfall is expected on mountain peaks.

The wind is forecast to blow from the north-northeast at an average speed of 8 m/s, while along the coastline and in valley areas, wind speeds will reach up to 18 m/s, accompanied by sea waves of force 2–4.

Të lidhura

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Shtuar 27.10.2026 07:46

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