Spectacular escape after prison leave/Alket Rizai suspected of fleeing to Albania or Kosovo! He used a police signal device to avoid checks

More details have emerged about Alket Rizai’s escape in Greece in September. He vanished without leaving a trace after being granted several days’ leave from Domokos Prison and becoming involved in an armed confrontation.

Të lidhura None found

Greek media report that he is suspected of having fled to Albania or Kosovo. According to a witness, Rizai used a police signal device and a loudspeaker during his escape to avoid a possible check.

Protothema reports that a driver traveling on the roads near the location where the shooting occurred at the establishment saw an activated signal from a car behind him, like the one used by the Hellenic Police in conventional cars, while one of its passengers spoke to him through a loudspeaker.

THE GUN INCIDENT

Alket Rizai was involved in an incident involving gunfire near a beach bar in Anavyssos in September after being granted leave from prison. According to reports, everything began after the music at the beach bar was stopped because it was late.

Rizai was initially inside the establishment with his companions, but later went outside. Rizai is suspected of having walked toward his vehicle with several people and played music at a very high volume.

The owner of the establishment went outside to admonish him, triggering a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated, while customers and employees of the establishment came outside to see what was happening. At that moment, Rizai is suspected of having pulled out a weapon.