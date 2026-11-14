Socialist Party assembly in Lalëz, Rama calls for vote to expel Spiropali and Ndreca: Preparations for EU accession treaty to begin in 2027

The Socialist Party’s National Assembly is meeting behind closed doors in Lalëz Bay to discuss key political issues and developments within the ruling majority.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama asked for the media broadcast to be suspended, saying he first wanted to convey several messages to Assembly members. Phones were kept switched off, making it impossible to contact those in the room during this time.

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After the broadcast resumed, Rama spoke publicly about European integration and described as historic the European Commission’s recommendation that preparations for Albania’s EU accession treaty begin in 2027. He urged Socialist Party branches across the country to mobilize for the local elections on May 9, 2027.

At the end of the Assembly meeting, Rama called for a vote to expel Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca from the Socialist Party. The request prompted reactions at the meeting: Fatmir Xhafaj opposed their expulsion, calling instead for disciplinary measures against them.

Erion Veliaj sent Assembly members a lengthy letter from Fier prison titled “The Socialist Party is bigger than its leader”.

The meeting is also addressing the reorganization of the Socialist Party’s leadership. Top Channel journalist Muhamed Veliu reported that Rama had decided to increase the number of political leaders in the counties from 12 to 24. According to the same report, Albana Koçiu and Ervin Demo will take over the political leadership of Tirana County.

The Socialist Party body is meeting today for the first time in around nine months, as the party prepares for local elections and faces internal debates and significant political developments. Proceedings continue behind closed doors.