Shehaj at protest: Electoral reform is being used to retain power, change cannot be stopped

Shehaj at protest: Electoral reform is being used to retain power, change cannot be stopped

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Opportunity Party, said during the protest that the effort to build a different Albania and secure Albanians’ future would continue until the removal of the old political class, which he described as corrupt.

According to him, citizens have been protesting for 6 months, demanding the departure of Edi Rama and representatives of the old political establishment, while the latter are sitting down together to prepare another backroom deal through electoral reform.

Të lidhura

None found

Shehaj accused them of seeking to tailor the electoral system to their own interests so they can hold on to power. He rejected the claim that the changes were being undertaken to strengthen democracy and benefit Albania and its people, calling it a pretext.

The Opportunity Party leader insisted that the sole purpose of this initiative was to build a system that serves their interests by allowing them to retain the power they hold.

Nevertheless, Shehaj said this goal would not be achieved because the protests would not stop. He stressed that the battle for change would continue until the old political class was brought to an end.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 19:22

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years

Geoffrey Hinton warns: Artificial intelligence could escape human control within three years
From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years

From Fatos Nano to Elisa Spiropali, expulsions and departures from the Socialist Party over the years
Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday

Weather today: Clear skies in the morning, clouds and rain after midday
Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses

Brother’s arrest in doping case prompts Pirro Dhima to offer resignation, but Greek minister refuses
Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20

Diaspora prepares November 28 protest in Tirana, Meti says it will be bigger than the one on June 20
Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo

Avni Islami: Meeting with Russian ambassador reveals Student List’s stance on Kosovo
From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia

From today, winter equipment is mandatory in vehicles in Macedonia
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet