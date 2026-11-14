Shehaj at protest: Electoral reform is being used to retain power, change cannot be stopped

Agron Shehaj, leader of the Opportunity Party, said during the protest that the effort to build a different Albania and secure Albanians’ future would continue until the removal of the old political class, which he described as corrupt.

According to him, citizens have been protesting for 6 months, demanding the departure of Edi Rama and representatives of the old political establishment, while the latter are sitting down together to prepare another backroom deal through electoral reform.

Të lidhura None found

Shehaj accused them of seeking to tailor the electoral system to their own interests so they can hold on to power. He rejected the claim that the changes were being undertaken to strengthen democracy and benefit Albania and its people, calling it a pretext.

The Opportunity Party leader insisted that the sole purpose of this initiative was to build a system that serves their interests by allowing them to retain the power they hold.

Nevertheless, Shehaj said this goal would not be achieved because the protests would not stop. He stressed that the battle for change would continue until the old political class was brought to an end.