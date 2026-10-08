Serious accident on the Maqellarë–Peshkopi road: 7 people injured, including children (VIDEO)

Last night, a serious accident occurred on the Maqellarë–Peshkopi national road, in the area known as Dovalan.

Seven people were injured in the accident. They received first aid at Peshkopi Hospital and were then taken to Tirana in six ambulances from the hospital for specialized treatment.

Të lidhura None found

According to preliminary information, five of the injured are members of the same family. Children were also among those injured, and some are reportedly in serious condition.

Police arrived at the scene and are working to establish the circumstances of the accident.