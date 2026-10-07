Saranda Imeri Stafai: Albanian is untouchable, stop the manipulation and intimidation

VLEN MP Saranda Imeri Stafai has responded to statements by BDI Deputy Chairman Arbër Ademi regarding the Albanian language. She accused him of manipulating public opinion, intimidating citizens and fueling fabricated crises.

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According to Imeri Stafai, the status of the Albanian language has not been undermined and will not be undermined. For this reason, she called on Ademi and BDI to abandon what she described as a policy of fear and destabilization.

“When you lack a cause, you make up news, create confusion and try to frighten citizens. But citizens do not forget, and they are no longer so easily deceived,” the VLEN MP declared.

Stafai urged Ademi to reconsider his political approach and focus his energy on developing an alternative instead of creating artificial crisis situations.

“Arbër, it is time for you to reflect. You are heading in the wrong direction. Instead of creating artificial crises, look ahead. Create a vision. Offer a political alternative that responds to the future of Albanians and all citizens,” she said.

During her response, the MP also criticized the way BDI currently operates. She said that a political entity cannot rely solely on one leader, while ironically referring to Ali Ahmeti’s electoral result in his hometown.

“A party cannot be kept alive by a chairman alone. Even less so when he comes from his own hometown with only 1,000 votes—and those had been filled in since the morning!” Imeri Stafai emphasized.

She said that over the years, BDI had been supported and led to victories by many individuals who had built reputations and secured citizens’ trust through their results.

At the conclusion of her response, Imeri Stafai called on BDI to distance itself from the political practices of the past and accept the new political reality.

“The era of politics based on fear is coming to an end. Citizens want peace, development, representation and vision. Not old scenarios, not panic and not destabilization,” she concluded in a post published on Facebook.