Sali and Mickoski meet Haxhiu: Fraternal relations with Kosovo, basis for new cooperation

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali, together with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, today received the Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, at the Government of North Macedonia.

Following the meeting, Sali highlighted the importance of the fraternal ties between Albanians in North Macedonia and Kosovo in a Facebook post.

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According to him, these relations, built on shared history, language and culture, represent a value that brings together and unites the citizens of the two countries.

“The fraternal ties between Albanians in North Macedonia and Kosovo, rooted in our shared history, language and culture, are a value that unites us and encourages us to build new bridges of cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of both countries,” Sali said.

He announced that he would continue his efforts to deepen relations between North Macedonia and Kosovo, as well as to advance them on their European path, with the aim of providing citizens with more opportunities, development and security.