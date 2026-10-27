Russian strikes hit Kyiv, killing one and injuring 10; Zelensky: Civilian areas targeted

One person has been killed and 10 others injured in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, according to the death toll released so far by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

The strikes hit university facilities, residential buildings and city infrastructure, causing significant damage. Meanwhile, reports indicated that people may be trapped under the rubble.

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Vitali Klitschko said damage had been reported at a student dormitory and a metro station in the Desnyanskyi district, while two medical facilities were affected in the Dnipro district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on the X platform that Russian ballistic missiles had struck the university complex in Kyiv and the surrounding areas. According to him, the sites affected included the university campus, Kyoto Park, areas near a metro station and residential buildings.

Zelensky stressed that the final casualty toll had not yet been determined, but confirmed that the attack had caused deaths and injuries.

He also said the damage was extensive and that there were suspicions that people may be trapped under the rubble.

Search-and-rescue teams continue to work at the scene, while all emergency services have been deployed in the affected areas to find survivors and save lives.

The Ukrainian president accused Russia of striking densely populated areas where, he said, there were no military facilities.

“The missiles struck densely populated areas, and there are no military facilities nearby,” he said.

Zelensky described the incident as a direct attack on Kyiv and its infrastructure.

He warned that further attacks could take place, stressing that Russian strikes by Shahed drones continue against Kyiv, as well as other cities and communities across Ukraine.