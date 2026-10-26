Rron Gjinovci criticizes the handling of domestic violence after the murder in Peja: Abusers, not women, should go to prison

Analyst Rron Gjinovci has reacted following the murder of a woman in Peja, calling on institutions to enforce the law against perpetrators of domestic violence rather than forcing victims to leave their homes.

In a Facebook post, he opposed sending abused women to shelters. According to Gjinovci, abusers and family members who support them or cooperate in their actions should be sent to these centers, while the victims should be protected.

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Gjinovci described it as unacceptable for prosecutors to tell women to go to shelters on the grounds that they risk being killed at home. He said the state should not surrender in the face of a man who commits criminal acts and his complicit family, calling for the mother, father, brother or sister who support a person abusing a woman to also end up in prison.

He also called for accountability for neighbors who are aware of the violence but do not report it. According to him, in a murder case, all accomplices and people who have helped should be held accountable, even ironically suggesting that 10-15 people could end up in prison in order to prevent violence against women from being repeated. In conclusion, he described society as sick and hypocritical.