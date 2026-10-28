Revolt calls for Rama’s resignation as medical students march toward the Prime Minister’s Office

After spending nearly two hours outside the Ministry of Education, medical students, joined by lecturers, marched toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

The young protesters took to the streets of the capital, continuing their demonstration with chants against the government. The students say they are determined not to back down, rejecting dialogue with the prime minister and calling for him to leave office.

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During the protest, the students said their demands had been clear from the first day and that the boycott would continue until the situation changed. They also opposed the measures announced by the head of government, describing them as illegal.