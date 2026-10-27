Rama to Greek media: Resignation can be demanded, but not imposed by force

Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an interview with Greek outlet Kathimerini that he would continue in office despite the violent protests held in Tirana in recent weeks.

He said that calls for his resignation are part of democracy, but cannot be imposed through violence.

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“Anyone can call for my resignation; that is part of democratic life. No one has the right to impose it by force,” Rama said.

Speaking about the political situation and protests in the capital, the prime minister drew a distinction between students calling for a better future and those who, in his view, use violence for political ends.

He singled out protesters with their faces covered and claimed that some of them were linked to the Antifa movement.

“A minority believe that setting the country on fire is the shortest route to power,” the head of government said, criticizing attempts to come to power by escalating violence.

Interview:

Kathimerini: What is your response to protesters’ demands for better education, a fight against corruption, and a lower cost of living?

Prime Minister Edi Rama:

I have never said that everything in Albania has been done properly. Nor do I expect young people to be satisfied with what we have achieved so far.

Concerns about education, living costs and the lack of tangible opportunities are legitimate and must be addressed in substance.

The 2027 budget, which will be presented soon, provides for further support for families, public services and students.

I have invited students and lecturers to engage in open dialogue. I am ready to consider any serious proposal, even when it comes from our harshest critics.

But a distinction must be made between students seeking a better future and groups with their faces covered. In my view, the latter include individuals linked to the Antifa movement, who throw Molotov cocktails, attack public buildings and damage private property.

Fighting corruption is the responsibility of the justice institutions, not of people who use violence and claim to speak on behalf of an entire generation.

Kathimerini: Do you intend to resign?

Prime Minister Edi Rama:

No. In a democracy, governments change through elections, not Molotov cocktails.

Last year, the Albanian people gave us a clear mandate, and I intend to fulfill it.

Everyone has the right to call for my resignation, because that is part of democratic life. But no one can impose it by force.

My duty is to listen to well-founded concerns, protect citizens’ rights and continue working for Albania’s integration into the European Union.

I will not give up this responsibility simply because a minority believes that burning the country is the shortest route to power.