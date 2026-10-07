Rama congratulates Justina Shiroka Pula: Prosperity and success to you and Kosovo!

In a post on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Edi Rama congratulated Justina Shiroka Pula, who was elected president of the Republic of Kosovo at midnight.

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The prime minister wished her and Kosovo prosperity.

He added that her election comes at a challenging time for Kosovo and the region.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the renowned academic, Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula, on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo, at a challenging stage for Kosovo and at a challenging time for our entire region and Europe itself.

Prosperity and success to you and Kosovo, Madam President,” Rama wrote.