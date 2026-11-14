Rama chose Ervin Demo because he is willing to commit any crime,” Berisha attacks the Socialist Party Assembly: More criminal than Peqin prisoners

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha leveled fierce accusations following Ervin Demo’s appointment as the Socialist Party’s political leader in Tirana.

According to Berisha, Prime Minister Edi Rama selected Demo because, as the Democratic Party leader claimed, he was capable of committing any crime during the election campaign. Berisha said the appointment was fueling conflict and called on the people of Tirana to confront the government again. He also criticized Socialist Party Assembly members Taulant Balla and Sara Mile.

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Berisha said Rama gave Demo the post after realizing, he claimed, that Demo was willing to commit any crime during the campaign. According to the Democratic Party leader, the appointment was a challenge that could lead to serious conflict and a call for the people of Tirana to rise up against the regime again.

Speaking about members of the Socialist Party Assembly, Berisha said that, overall, they were “many times more criminal than the inmates of Peqin or Fier prisons.” He also asked why Sara Mile had been summoned to SPAK, claiming that the director of social assistance in Peqin had used the aid to secure votes, on her own orders and as shown in recordings.

Berisha claimed that during the election campaign in Elbasan County, gangs had beaten all the Socialist mayors except the mayor of Gramsh. He said the latter had a brother who was a prosecutor, and the gangs feared he might arrest them.

The Democratic Party leader said Sara Mile was not, in his view, the biggest sinner, alleging that the Assembly also included crime bosses, in addition to “the Godfather.” He described Taulant Balla as the head of the parliamentary group and claimed that official state documents showed Balla had ordered a murder. According to Berisha, a judge and a prosecutor had decided to destroy the recording of a phone number that belonged to Taulant Balla and was registered in his name.

Berisha called this just one of Balla’s alleged crimes. He accused Balla of brazenly gesturing with his elbow, like a gangster, at tens of thousands of people and fans in the stadium who were chanting in unison, “Rama, go!”