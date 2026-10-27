Prosecution seeks pretrial detention for two suspects over more than half a ton of marijuana

After a lengthy and intensive investigation into the discovery of more than half a ton of marijuana in Maqitevë, Suharekë, the Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren, through its Serious Crimes Department, arrested M.A. and B.A. The suspects are believed to have been involved in the cultivation and processing of narcotic substances.

The operation, carried out on September 16, 2025, by the Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren in cooperation with the Kosovo Police, took place in a barn in the mountainous area of the village of Maqitevë. During the operation, more than half a ton of marijuana was found and seized.

Të lidhura None found

The authorities also seized a grenade launcher (mortar), a shoulder-fired rocket, a hunting rifle and rifle ammunition. Other confiscated items included a tractor with a trailer, tools and equipment for cultivation and processing, computer equipment and other material evidence.

Meanwhile, the prosecution issued a temporary order to seize or freeze two plots of land in Maqitevë, measuring 1,963 and 1,438 square meters.

According to the prosecution’s request, M.A. and B.A. cooperated with F.N. in cultivating cannabis and preparing narcotics for the purpose of selling and distributing them on the market. For these actions, they are suspected of committing the criminal offenses of “Cultivation of the hashish plant, coca bush or cannabis plants,” under Article 272 of the KPRK, and “Unauthorized purchase, possession, distribution and sale of narcotics, psychotropic substances and analogues,” under Article 267 of the KPRK.

M.A. is also suspected of the criminal offense of “Unauthorized ownership, control or possession of weapons,” defined under Article 366 of the KPRK. During a search of his residence on October 26, 2026, a semi-automatic rifle and seven rounds of ammunition were found and seized.

B.A. is also suspected of the same criminal offense, after a single-barrel hunting rifle was seized during a search of his home in September 2025.

The Basic Prosecution Office in Prizren announced that it would continue its efforts to combat crime, consolidate the rule of law and prosecute individuals who violate the law.