Polish tourist stranded in Gjipe Bay, rescue operation ongoing

A Polish citizen became stranded this Sunday in the area of Gjipe Bay, prompting emergency services to intervene immediately after the incident was reported.

Police forces from the Dhërmi Police Station, the fire service, and the emergency medical team were sent to the scene in order to provide assistance to the tourist.

Të lidhura

None found

At present, the operation to rescue him is still ongoing, while authorities are working to remove him from the difficult terrain and transport him to a safe area.

This marks the second case in just 48 hours in Gjipe Bay, where different tourists have required the intervention of emergency teams due to the rugged relief and difficulties moving around.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:07

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