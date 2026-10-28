Ombudsman inspects Erion Veliaj’s conditions at Fier prison, where he is held in isolation

The Ombudsman has arrived at Fier prison to examine whether the transfer and isolation of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj were carried out in accordance with the law.

The inspection includes verifying how Veliaj was transferred to the facility, as well as the conditions of his detention. According to information made public, he is being held in isolation in a windowless cell under constant supervision.

Të lidhura None found

Inspectors are examining the legality of the procedures and whether the rights of a person in pretrial detention or serving a sentence are being respected, including the treatment and security measures applied to him.