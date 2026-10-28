Oil rig sinks off Gabon: one dead and four people still missing

An oil and gas drilling rig has sunk off the coast of Gabon, leaving one person dead and four others missing.

The “Prospector 5” had 115 people on board when the incident occurred.

Të lidhura None found

So far, 110 people have been rescued, while teams continue searching the sea for those missing. Five people were initially reported missing, but an Indian national was found unconscious. Those still unaccounted for are three Gabonese nationals and one foreign national.

Gabonese authorities have not yet officially confirmed the death, while search-and-rescue operations continue.

The rig, owned and operated by Borr Drilling Limited, lost stability during the pre-loading phase and subsequently sank.

According to Borr Drilling, drilling had not yet begun in the area where the incident occurred.

The company had been contracted to support BW Energy’s drilling activity. BW Energy holds a 73.5% interest in the relevant license, while Panoro Energy holds 17.5%.

Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas has set up a crisis management unit and asked the navy to take part in search-and-rescue operations at sea.

Oil and Natural Gas Minister Clotaire Kondja has also ordered a technical investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the sinking.

Bruno Morand, Borr Drilling’s chief executive, expressed concern for those who remain missing. He said the priority is to support rescue teams and ensure the safety of the personnel involved.

Panoro Energy announced that production was suspended following the incident. The company said it had no reports of damage or accidental hydrocarbon spills, a statement also confirmed by the relevant ministry.

Search and investigations are ongoing, with further information expected about the missing people and the causes of the rig’s sinking.