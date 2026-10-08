Nikolloski: Rising air traffic brings Macedonia closer to 4 million passengers

Air transport in Macedonia has recorded significant growth, which Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikolloski attributes to the airline route subsidy scheme. This policy was designed in 2024 and began to be implemented in 2025.

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According to Nikolloski, the number of passengers at the country’s two airports continues to rise. In July, traffic was 21 percent higher than in the same month last year, while August brought a 31 percent increase.

Nikolloski recalled that when they took office, total traffic at the two airports stood at approximately 2.4 million passengers. He said he had expected the figure to reach around 3.2–3.3 million passengers by the end of the first term of the OBRM-PDUKM government, but the country has already surpassed the level of 3 million passengers within a single year.

“This year, if we reach 4 million passengers, it is literally a matter of luck and a few tens of thousands of passengers,” he said.

The minister added that Macedonia, despite having a population of around 1.8 million, has the potential to record 4 million passengers per year at its two airports./Telegrafi/